Care home residents judge contest

Residents and staff have been spending time with the schoolchildren over the months and last month they took part in a drawing competition.

A spokesman for the home said: “The competition theme was farmers around harvest and what they do.

“Once all the drawings had been completed by the children, the teachers from Roecliffe CE Primary School brought them to Boroughbridge Manor where the residents picked the best drawing and chose a winner.

“It was great afternoon visiting the school and residents and staff look forward to making more fun memories with the children over the coming months.” Boroughbridge Manor already has lots of events and activities planned for the Christmas months and residents can’t wait to spend some time with the children.

Neil Todd, General Manager of Boroughbridge Manor, said: “Residents love spending time with the children and have loved receiving their beautiful drawings.

“The residents at our home have wonderful stories and they are really looking forward to telling their tales with the young ones.”

