Care home promotes profession

Using the tag line, ‘you come for a job and end up with a career’, the care team promoted the benefits of working in a care environment to draw new workers to the sector, as well as those who already work in social care and are keen to progress through the ranks to senior roles.

Each day, care team members have been sharing information on social media about working within a care home environment, access to training and career growth opportunities, along with their personal highlights throughout their career.

The posts have been a huge hit, with many comments each day from resident’s families, friends and people within the community thanking them for all that they do and even sharing their own stories about how the team member has impacted their lives.

Sophie Summerscales shared her inspirational story, explaining how a summer internship in 2012 to access a career in nursing, became the best career move she ever made, after recently being promoted to Care Manager at Windsor Court.

She said: “In my time with Ideal Carehomes I have learnt so much, grown as a person and met some incredible people.

“I always loved to help people and I found my passion helped me to reach career heights I never thought possible.

“Management have always supported me to achieve my goals, giving me access to many educational pathways to continue to progress up the ranks.

“I hope in the future I will commission a care home of my own.”

New starter, Shell Norris, explained how a career in care changed her attitude towards life.

She said: “Each day I would wake up for work feeling unmotivated and sluggish, however, since making the shift to working in social care, I have a spring in my step.

“My work brings me real joy and I feel proud to be part of a company that inspire so many people to make a difference every day.”

After successfully launching the Ideal Academy training pathways prior to the pandemic, Head of Development and Engagement, Sarah Colling, is keen to attract more people to work in social care.

She said: “We have run the Recruitment Month to reach out to anyone looking to start a career in care, or those who are looking for the next step in their care career.