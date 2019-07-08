Care Home open day fun

Wetherby care home, Windsor Court, recently welcomed the town’s Mayor, Coun Galan Moss and Mayoress Sandra Moss as part of its participation in National Care Home Open Day (NCHOD).

The home, which offers 24-hour residential and dementia care for 66 people, threw open its doors to the general public as part of the annual awareness day.

Established by Care England in 2013, it aims to enrich the lives of the UK’s care home residents by reminding the general public that residential homes in every community are filled with unique and intelligent people and run by dedicated and committed care givers.

This year’s theme – which celebrated the role of art and music in care – was reflected in Windsor Court’s schedule of events which included a circus-themed dressing up competition based upon the hit musical film, the Greatest Showman.

First prize was scooped by resident Audrey Brown and Sophie Summerscales, the home’s duputy manager, who both dressed up as mime artists.

Paula Mountjoy, care home manager, said: “We were thrilled to welcome the Mayor, as well as the Wetherby community to Windsor Court.

“We’ve all had the most wonderful day dressing up, singing and having fun.

“Our key values are based around friendship, connectivity and respect and it was a privilege to showcase our home as part of a national programme which rightly celebrates the dedicated work of the residential care sector.”

Coun Moss, added: “Care homes are an integral part of the community and it’s important that we recognise the contribution that they – and the people who live and work in them – make to society.

“I was delighted to visit Windsor Court as part of a wider national celebration and it was a real pleasure to see staff and residents getting into the spirit of the day.”

Windsor Court, which opened in January, is operated by Ideal Carehomes and hosts regular events for the local community.