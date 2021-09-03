Cadets get airborne for first flights

The cadets, from the Squadron based in Ripon, Corporals Isaac Harrison and Tobias Bennett, joined others from around the Wing for an exciting fun filled day with the Gliding Squadron.

They were taught all the required safety procedures before they were seated comfortably, in one of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets Viking gliders, and towed up, up and away over the North Yorkshire countryside.

Once in the air they enjoyed superb views over the Vale of York and towards Sutton Bank with its famous White Horse.

On landing it was clear that they had all enjoyed the experience, which for most was the first time they had flown, and cannot wait until the next opportunity arises to fly again, and put the Air back in the Air Cadets.

On completion of the day, Corporal Bennett was also awarded his Bronze Gliding Wings.

Flight Lieutenant Adam Waudby, the Wing Aviation Officer added: “Getting our cadets airborne is just one of the many activities available to Air Cadets – but certainly our focus!

“It’s great to see our glider fleet back in the air and providing new skills and training to the cadets.”

The Royal Air Force Air Cadets is a voluntary youth organisation, sponsored by the Royal Air Force for young people between the age of 12 and 19.

Its aim is to develop character-building qualities of good citizenship, leadership and service in the cadets.

To help the cadets in the organisation a call is being put out for adult volunteers to help contribute to the success of young people who consider joining the movement.

A spokesman for the RAF Air Cadets said: “We have locations all over Yorkshire, where interested, potential adults, young people are invited to join or visit any of our units where they will be made welcome.”