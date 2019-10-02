Boston Spa arts festival backs budding artist

A budding artist has received a bursary from Boston Spa Arts and Crafts Festival.

Sarah Halliday’s ambitions to further her tallents during a four-year Fine Art degree at Lancaster University have been given a boost from the annual event.

A spokesman for the group said: “Sarah has exhibited with us as student in the last two years.”

This year’s popular Arts and Crafts Festival will be staged in the Village Hall on Friday October 11, 10am-5pm, and Saturday 12, 10am-4pm and feature a range of mediums.

“Over 1000 visitors attend each year and we have different artist in residence each year,” added the spokesman.

“The artists/craftspeople are also on hand to exhibit and sell their work - and the superb cafe serves home made cakes and salads throughout the day.”

Self-taught wildlife photographer Jonathan Marshall is one of our new exhibitors this year.

Focusing mainly on British birds seen at nature reserves across the country, he also writes a blog about what he has seen and, along with accompanying photographs, posts it on his website, www.jmarshallwildlife.com

Artist Olive Simmonds will show her work again at the festival.

In her youth she attended Leicester Art College for three years studying life drawing, but on retirement she discovered traditional oils suited her best.