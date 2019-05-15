Best dressed in show

Barwick-in-Elmet Flower Club member Julie Dickinson swept the board in the Floral Arrangements tent at the prestigious National Harrogate Spring Show.

Topping her work was a magnificent dress made out of flowers and other growing materials by the freelance florist Julie who picked up the coveted best in show Ogden trophy in the Pret a Porter class.

“I love the flower club as it gives me inspiration to create new designs, said Julie who has been a florist for about 12 years and owns Buddy Marvellous.

“We do workshops at the club and have many demonstrations. The club is so friendly ranging from all ages.

“I am on the committee there which I do enjoy as I am helping others within the floral industry.”

The dress is now on show at Country Baskets.

Julie also won commended in the – Floral Art A2 Chain Reaction.