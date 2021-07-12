Battle of Marston Moor brought to life

3rd July 2021 Equistry and The Troop bring history to life as they commemorate the 377 th anniversary of the Battle of Marston Moor. At noon, they will be giving a brief historical talk outside the Boot and Shoe Inn, Tockwith before riding to the battlefield and memorial. This charity ride is supporting Brooke, an international charity that protects and improves the lives of horses, donkeys and mules which give people in the developing world the opportunity to work their way out of poverty. Pictured the group on the battlefield at Marsden Moor. Picture Gerard Binks

And recently, the Battle of Marston Moor, which took place in 1644, was brought back to life in a re-enactment involving historical experts and horses at the site near Tockwith.

The English Civil War fight was recreated for the Battle of Marston Moor Charity Ride to raise funds for Brooke, an international horse and donkey welfare charity.

It took place the day after the 377th anniversary of the battle, which happened during the reign of the ill-fated Charles I.

It saw a decisive victory for Oliver Cromwell’s Roundheads and forced the Royalists to abandon the North of England effectively sealing their fate as the losing faction.

The re-enactment was led by Equistry and The Troop, who specialise in re-tellings of key moments in history that involved cavalry.

The group perform re-enactments of key battles dating from Roman times to the First World War.

A brief talk outlining the history and key moments of the battle was held outside the Boot and Shoe Inn in Tockwith before riders headed to the battlefield site for the re-enactment event.

A pair of mounted sentries, in full Civil War dress, stood guard at the memorial to the battle, an imposing obelisk between Long Marston and Tockwith which was unveiled in 1939.