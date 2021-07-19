Band to make return to play after 19 months

The first concert is on Sunday July 25 at 2pm, followed by a further appearance on Sunday August 8 at the same time.

During lockdown the band has kept in touch via Zoom and at various stages they’ve rehearsed in small groups at their base at Darley Methodist Church and in players’ fields and gardens around the dale.

Since restrictions reduced they have found a temporary home at Kettlesing Village Hall, which is large enough to fit all the players in while following Brass Bands England guidance on how to meet and practice safely.

The band’s musical director, Charles Hindmarsh said: “We can’t wait to be back at the beautiful bandstand in Pateley Bridge playing to a live audience.

“Since being able to meet as a full band in June we’ve worked really hard to put together an entertaining concert programme and everyone is really looking forward to playing in public after such a long time.”

Chairman Mike Lumb added: “The only time we’ve been able to perform over the past 12 months was when we played Christmas Carols around the Dale last December.

“People were so thrilled to hear live music then so we hope to see a good crowd at the Recreation Ground for these two concerts.”

But the chairman added that with several regular engagements cancelled again this year, the band faces a tough fundraising challenge.

“There will be a collection towards band funds at both Pateley concerts, especially as this year Harrogate Borough Council is not paying the small fee it has offered to performers in the past,” added a spokesman.

“The band also usually performs at Ripley and Nidderdale Shows, neither of which are taking place in 2021.