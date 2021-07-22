Band plays on thanks to Rotary Club

The town’s Rotary Club paid for the players to have special music that allowed them to play in groups of six, the maximum number of players that were allowed to play indoors before so-called Freedom Day on July 19.

Nick Garrett, Musical Director of the Band said: “None of our music was suitable for just six players as a full band has music for 28.

“If Knaresborough Rotary hadn’t kindly given us the money we couldn’t have performed at the recent closedown of the vaccination centre in Harrogate.”

The Band have been rehearsing on Tuesday nights in the castle yard using the music which includes favourites such as Jerusalem and I Vow to Thee my Country.

Hazel Haas, of Knaresborough Rotary, said: “We are delighted to help the Band can play on, we will continue to support community groups to thrive.”

Knaresborough Silver Band has a long history of providing entertaining music for all occasions and competes in the third Section.

Formed in the first half of the 19th Century, it is one of only a few bands to have been in continuous existence since.

It performs at a wide range of concerts, contests and events around the North of England, such as the world famous Knaresborough Bed Race, Durham Miners’ Gala and Ripon Brass Festival.

The band has gained fame on TV screens as part of the PlusNet Band in the series of popular adverts as well as performing during the BBC Olympic Torch coverage, Tour de Brass festival, and the FEVA festival.

It has a thriving membership of over 30 players and includes several families, spans many generations and ranges in abilities from less experiences to veterans of the banding world.