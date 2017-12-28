Outstanding pupil wins Jubilee crown

A former Wetherby High School student James Eaton has been announced as the 2017 winner of the Town Council’s Jubilee Award.

The 18-year-old was nominated for the award, which recognises outstanding contributions by under 20-year-olds, by his teachers.

In a statement with his nomination the teachers wrote: “He is “a truly remarkable young man both as a highly promising scientist and in his character as an individual.”

James has been declared a success story for Wetherby High School after gaining 3 A* at ‘A’ level to go on to take up his place at Jesus College, Oxford where

he is progressing well.

But James also gives credit to his teachers at Wetherby High School and used the prizegiving ceremony to thank them:

“I’d like to thank Wetherby High School for this nomination and Mr Dinsdale [science teacher] for all his help throughout the four years he taught me.

“It was his idea to aspire to go to Oxford University, even helping me to choose the right institutions to include on my UCAS form.

“All my teachers throughout my final two years at Wetherby High School were inspirational.”

James was presented with his award by Mayor Coun Norma Harrington and PC Ben Chamberlain.

PC Chamberlain, who had been part of the panel who considered the six nominations, added: “It has been fantastic to be part of such a positive process which seeks to recognise the best in Wetherby’s young people.

“Too often teenagers can get a bad press but tonight we’ve seen that there are some amazing young people within our community.”

The judging panel, comprising of the Mayor of Wetherby Coun Norma Harrington, Lieutenant Yvonne West of Wetherby Salvation Army, 2015 Townsperson of the Year Dean Buckle and PC Ben Chamberlain,

Other nominees were:

Catherine Parascandolo – perseverance and resilience in the face of illness – Jubilee Award runner up;

Niamh Hutton - double world kickboxing champion.

Bradley Triffit - Wetherby Tennis Club member and under 14 team Captain.

Evie Burns - Royal British Legion fundraiser and poppy seller.

Jemima and Tabitha Browning - Equal opportunities in sport pioneers.