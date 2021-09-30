OPINION: We’re already preparing for Christmas - Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity

The HHCC team

I am thrilled to share with you our first event back following the easing of restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic was epic.

Our HHCC summer barbecue held on Sunday, August 29 at Harrogate Railway Athletic FC was a fantastic event and a fun filled day was had by all. My highlight from the day being our live event programme filled with awesome live acts to create a festival vibe.

The face painting was very popular along with donkey rides from some lovely colour co-ordinated donkeys who worked their hooves off. We would like to say a huge thank you to all the acts, our colleagues at Harrogate Integrated Facilities Ltd for providing the tasty barbecue, KD Fruiterers for donating delicious strawberries, our incredible volunteers on the day and to our supporters for attending this wonderful event. A huge thank you also to Harrogate Railway Athletic FC for their incredible and ongoing support.

We received some phenomenal feedback on our event - thank you all for making our first event back so special: “A Fabulous day with the family at a very well organised event. I would definitely look to go again next year, overall fun fun fun.”

Did someone say Christmas? That’s right, the HHCC and volunteer team have already been busy planning our upcoming Christmas initiatives including our annual Christmas Market! Join us for our Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market, Sunday, November 28 11am-7pm, at Harrogate Railway Athletic FC. Soak up the festive atmosphere as you browse our hand selected stalls, take a trip to see Father Christmas, visit the licensed bar and meet our merry donkeys whilst listening to live music!

Tickets are now available for a donation of £5 per adult (aged 14 and over), £2 for children over the age of three, under threes are free. Your ticket includes: entry, drink on arrival, mince pie and a visit with Father Christmas. Tickets are now on sale through our website: https://hhcc.co.uk/outdoor-pop-up-christmas-market/. We have a very limited availability for stall holders for this event, please contact us today for more information.

I am sure you will join me in wishing the best of luck to Dr Simon Holbrook a Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) who is taking on the London Marathon on Sunday, October 3 in aid of HHCC! Every penny donated will enhance patient care and the environment across HDFT services. You can find and donate to Simon’s fundraising page here: on our social media platforms where we will also be sharing live updates on the day of the event.

I would also like to thank one of our fantastic and very talented fundraisers John Storey who is donating all the proceeds from his new album ‘Landscapes’ to HHCC to raise vital funds for his local NHS. For a copy of this album, please contact John through his website www.johnstoreymusic.net