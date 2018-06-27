Open gardens win visitors

A near record crowd turned out for Barwick in Elmet’s Open Gardens despite a clash with England playing in the football World Cup lasts Sunday.

Visitors came from far and wide, including South Africa and Grenoble though not especially for the event, and thoroughly enjoyed looking round the gardens and historic village.

Geoff Yapp, Treasurer of Barwick in Bloom, said: “It was a great afternoon and we owe a big vote of thanks to those residents who opened their gardens, to those who provided refreshments and others who helped in so many ways.

“If the Treasurer is happy everyone else should be.”

He said the gardens, which were bathed in glorious sun, were immaculate and interesting.

Teas and refreshments were provided in the village hall for visitors.