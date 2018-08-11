Old Men’s Parliament aid charity

Wetherby’s Old Men’s Parliament celebrated Yorkshire Day in style with a concert at the club’s weekly session last Thursday.

The good weather brought out a crowd who enjoyed the music provided, as usual, by the Wetherby Shadows Guitar Club.

Spokesman Ian Leadley said: “The raffle stall did a roaring trade and we are very grateful to all who donated prizes, especially Dean Buckle for the children’s bike, Specsavers for the designer sunglasses and Pullan Landscape for the lawn treatment voucher.

“We even had to buy a second book of raffle tickets to cope with demand.”

Mr Leadley, who thanked Morrisons for their support, said lots of visitors popped in for refreshments.

“The bric a brac stall was very busy and was run by the “Angels”, a group of women who meet for coffee in Sant Angelo and in addition to organising and running the bric a brac they had also raised £100 by not buying birthday presents but saving the money instead for the Alzheimers Society.”

The raffle was drawn by Mark Hopkins, Morrisons Community Liaison Officer.

After costs, The Old Men’s Parliament raised £500 for the Alzheimers Society.