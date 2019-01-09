The movie stars Keira Knightley alongside Ralph Fiennes, The Crown's Matthew Goode and Doctor Who's Matt Smith and is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the US later this month before going on general release. Thanks to a partnership with Screen Yorkshire, several locations in the area were used during filming. The political thriller tells the story of Katharine Gun, a British GCHQ translator who leaked secret documents about US activities ahead of the Irag invasion in 2003 to the media. She was later arrested and charged under the Official Secrets Act, but the case was dropped. She became a cause celebre when celebrities such as actor Sean Penn supported her case. Knightley will play the lead role, with Smith as journalist Martin Bright and Fiennes as human rights lawyer Ben Emmerson.
Official Secrets: The Yorkshire locations that appear in Keira Knightley's new spy movie
Spy thriller Official Secrets is due for release this winter - and the big-screen take on a British security scandal was shot at locations across Leeds and Yorkshire.
