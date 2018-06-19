Leeds ‘UFO’ likened to Death Star makes national headlines

On May 27 2018, an unidentified flying object was reportedly seen in Leeds, making headlines in a national newspaper.

Leeds resident James Goldman was attending a party in North Leeds, when he saw a “bright white light very low down, moving from one side of the sky to the other very quickly”.

After seeing this odd sighting in the night sky at around 10:01pm, Mr Goldman explains that this object had “no sound, no flashing lights and no wings”, strongly believing that it was not of a military nature.

The Mirror likened this unusual flying object to the Death Star space station from the Star Wars film series, and although Mr Goldman himself doesn’t make this connection, he does explain that what he saw was “definitely an unidentified phenomenon or craft”.

Making sure to capture footage of this strange incident, and with two friends also seeing this “silvery white ball of light”, Mr Goldman then spoke to Gary Heseltine, a retired Detective Constable and UFO expert.

Mr Heseltine, who also runs UFO Truth Magazine, verified the footage and told the eye witness that what he saw was definitely “unusual”.

When the question arose as to if this unusual sighting was in fact a UFO or of an extra terrestrial nature, Mr Goldman explains that the object is definitely of an “unidentified nature” and that any thoughts of extraterrestrial happenings is “extremely unsettling”.

In regards to this object being a drone or anything of a similar nature, Mr Goldman explains that it was “too round and too bright to be a drone”.

The unusual extreme brightness of this object is a particular characteristic which originally caught the attention of the eyewitness, and although some of the images he took make the object look like a disc, it was the unusual round shape and brightness which makes it unidentifiable from any other common object typically seen in the sky.

After explaining that although he is not a trained observer or expert in matters such as these, Mr Goldman explains that he has “never seen anything like it before”, this unusual object arising feelings of “fear” and the question of “what exactly is that?”

The shape of this object, alongside it being incredibly bright, lacking wings and not producing any sound, strongly leads Mr Goldman to believe that what he witnessed was not a common object which would be typically be expected to seen in the night sky.

Mr Goldman is now interested in seeing if anybody has seen anything of a similar unidentifiable nature around the Leeds area, or if anybody else happened to witness the mysterious, bright object which took to the skies on May 27 of this year.