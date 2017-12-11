North Yorkshire firefighters kept busy with reports of log burner fires

Firefighters in North Yorkshire had to remove wall panels as they tackled one of two reported log burner fires.

Crews from Stokesley and Coulby Newham were called to the village of Great Busby in Hambleton shortly after 6pm yesterday.

Reports had been received of smoke coming from the roof of a property in Busby Lane.

A spokesman said: "Crews removed walled panels to expose the seat of the fire which was smouldering and dampened the fire down using a hose reel.

"Crews used a triple extension ladder, lighting, small tools and a Dewalt saw also."

Around 90 minutes later, crews from Harrogate were called to second report of a log burner on fire in High Street, Hampsthwaite.

The spokesman said: "This turned out to be a collection of logs next to the log burner smouldering and not the log burner itself.

"Crews used a hose reel to dampen down the logs and used a thermal imaging camera to check for further hot spots."