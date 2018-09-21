No room for senior football

Calls to revive senior football in Boston Spa have been answered following the first stage of redevelopment of Stables Lane in the village.

David Hopps, secretary of Elmet and Rothwell Liberal Democrats, last week said room should be found at the newly revived site and the defunct Boston Spa Spartans be reformed.

But Boston Spa parish councillor and Stables Lane project spokesman Kevin Alderson told the Wetherby News: “The playing field remains a playing field with two junior football pitches which local clubs Clifford and Colingham will use.

“Their teams contain many local kids who would no doubt play for a Boston Spartans Juniors if such a club existed.

“The Parish Council wants to encourage as much use of these junior pitches as possible and welcomes as much junior football being played at Stables Lane as is practical. I anticipate the first games taking place on October.”

Coun Alderson added: “A resurrected Boston Spartans senior club should aim to play at Boston Spa school or Grange Park, senior soccer is not practical any more on Stables Lane.

“In fact it was not especially welcome before as the profanity level was loud and frequent according to members of the bowling and tennis clubs.”

David Hopps had praised the work at Stables Lane, which he said was a vital contribution to keeping the community together at a time when austerity and technology were threatening social cohesion.

But they have also called for the development to be used for everybody - calling for teenagers not be forgotten in the next stage of the scheme.

“Sites for team sport are disappearing throughout the country at an alarming rate and Boston Spa can continue its excellent work by trying to resist this trend,” added Mr Hopps.

Boston Spa FC disbanded shortly before the arson attack on the old Stables Lane dressing rooms. The fire prompted the rebirth of the recreation ground.