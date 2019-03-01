Nidd Hall staff and guests help Macmillan Cancer charity

Hotel Nidd Hall has helped raise half a million pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support in just two years.

Since the partnership was announced in 2017, dedicated team and guests at Warner Leisure Hotel Nidd Hall have been working to raise £22,248 to fund the vital work of Macmillan healthcare professionals.

As well as donating via charity boxes placed throughout the hotel, everyone at Nidd Hall have been involved in a range of fundraising activities, including regular coffee mornings hosted in the hotel’s restaurant and various ticketed events.

Commenting on the partnership, Joe Bullock General Manager at Nidd Hall, said: “We’re really proud and pleased to have contributed to the substantial amount of money raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Our wonderful guests and team have pulled out all of the stops to help fund the vital work Macmillan does to help people suffering from cancer, and their families.”

Natasha Parker, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the team and guests at Nidd Hall.”