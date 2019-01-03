New year ball as villagers welcome in 2019

East Keswick villagers welcomed in the New Year in style with their annual ball.

Organisers said tickets were sold out well in advance with 120 people attending the Roaring Twenties themed event, with four-course banquet.

The New Year’s Eve event was organised by Janita Dedicoat and David Wort with exceptional catering by Food for Thought, a village-based company run by Claire and John Gough, and music provided by DJ Andy Zeil.

The popular ‘stand up, sit down’ game during the meal made £70 for Village Hall funds while the lucky winner scooped a £50 prize.

Peter Guildford, Chairman of East Keswick Village Hall Committee, said: “As usual, it was a fantastic evening and one which showed off the village hall at its very best.

“We’re so lucky to have this wonderful venue in the heart of our village and events like the New Year Ball allow locals to enjoy an evening together.”

To learn more about East Keswick Village Hall visit www.eastkeswickvillagehall.org.

