New trustees chairman for Martin House

A new chairman of trustees has been appointed at Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

Solicitor Tim Halstead, the managing partner of Leeds law firm Shulmans LLP, has been a trustee at Martin House since 2013, and has chaired the finance and resource committee for the last two years.

He replaces Will Lifford, who has retired as both chair and trustee after eight years with the Boston Spa-based facility.

Mr Halstead said: “I feel very proud to be appointed chair at Martin House. We are in a transitional period, with a new chief executive and we are currently working on our strategy for the next few years.

“Martin House is a wonderful place, providing outstanding care and support to children, young people and their families. We aim to build on that and ensure that Martin House can continue to its important work for many years to come.”

Martin House provides care to children and young people with life-limiting conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire and celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

In addition to care provision at its hospice in Boston Spa, Martin House last year entered into a pioneering research partnership with York University.

Mr Halstead said: “Our vision is that every child and young person gets the care they need, when and where they need it, which is not restricted to what we do within the hospice itself.

“There are lots of facets and I think that it’s part of our role as trustees to make sure Martin House works cohesively so people understand it. It’s great that we can play a wider role as one of the original hospices in the UK.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to working with our new chief executive Martin Warhurst, who I believe brings a different approach, to build upon the excellent work done by his predecessor.”

“I’d like to thank Will on behalf of all the trustees for his hard work and dedication as chair for the last four years. He’s helped to guide us through quite a period of change as an organisation.”

Mr Lifford said: “It’s been a real pleasure and a privilege to be involved with Martin House, and I wish Tim and everyone at Martin House all the best for the future.”

Mr Halstead, who is originally from Bradford, now lives in York with his wife. They have two grown up children. For more information about Martin House, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk.