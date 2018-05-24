New Mayor bids to make town known

Wetherby’s new mayor says he hopes to promote the town during his office.

Coun Galan Moss, 73, was elected for the 2018/19 civic year at the Annual Meeting of the Town Council on May 8, with the new Mayoress Mrs Sandra Moss in attendance.

“It’s an honour and privilege to represent the superb town of Wetherby,” said Coun Moss.

“I hope to be able to promote Wetherby to the people that I meet from outside the area and look forward to being a visible and approachable Mayor in the town.”

Coun Moss was born and brought up in Snaith, near Goole, but he and his wife moved to Wetherby in 1971 where their two daughters were born and later attended school at Crossley Street primary.

Until his retirement in 2011, Coun Moss worked as part of Yorkshire Electricity Board’s legal team with responsibility for buying and selling properties ranging from 10 square yard sub-stations through to multi-million pound office blocks.

Coun Moss’s involvement in the Wetherby community started soon after moving to the town when he helped with the working parties to renovate and reconstruct the weir and the Wetherby St James’ Scout Hut.

He has also been a waterer for Wetherby in Bloom, served as a Governor at St James’ CE Primary School for five years, played cricket for Kirk Deighton club and helped at Wetherby Athletic AFC.

Coun Moss was first co-opted as a Town Councillor for the West Ward in 2009 and has served on several committees.

The Mayor can be invited to attend events by contacting the Town Council on 01937 583584.