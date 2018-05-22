Nearly 100 applications to be Bettys taste-tester received 'overnight'

Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate have closed an opportunity to join their tasting panel three days earlier than the original deadline after receiving nearly 100 applications overnight.

The Craft Bakery took to Facebook on Monday in a bid to find people to join its tasting panel to develop some new dishes on the menu of its Cafe Tea Rooms.

But earlier today (May 22), Bettys updated its post to say the application process had been shut after an overwhelming response; three days earlier than its original deadline of May 25.

A spokesperson for Bettys and Taylors said: “At Bettys we pride ourselves on putting our customers first and listening to the feedback we receive on all the treats and dishes we create.

"So, when we look to make a change or introduce something different, we want to know that it meets our customers’ approval.

"Last night we posted a message on Facebook and Twitter inviting people to take part on a taste panel on June 5.

"We are developing some new dishes for the Cafe Tea Rooms and we need to know how they’re rated by the people who matter most.

"We’ve had 90 applications overnight for 60 places and we’re delighted to have had such a rapid and enthusiastic response."

The lucky selected candidates will take part in a tasting session each, with ten people on the panel of the six tasting sessions organised.

But while Bettys said it could not reveal what might be on the menu for its lucky taste-testers this time, there may well be another opportunity for all those who have missed out...

A spokesperson said: "We cannot reveal the dishes that will be taste tested – it’s a closely guarded secret – but six tasting sessions with ten people per panel will take place at Bettys Cookery School and the feedback will inform our menu development.

"While the places on this taste panel are now all taken, we will be holding more of these in the future and will announce details on Facebook and Twitter, so Bettys fans should keep an eye out!”