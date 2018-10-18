Movie celebration for library’s new chapter

Around 50 Sherburn and Villages Community Library volunteers attended a ‘film premiere’ with a difference last week.

They were celebrating their success in keeping the closure-threatened library open over the past 18 months.

They were invited to form the audience for the first of a series of film screenings at the village’s new community centre, the Old Girls’ School, presented in association with the charity Selby Carers’ Resource.

Since volunteers began running the library more than 50,000 visits have been made, with almost 11,000 volunteer hours provided.

These would have cost more than £83,000 had the staff been employed.

Leaders of Sherburn in Elmet Community Trust, who manage both the library and the new centre, organised the screening, complete with uniformed ‘usherettes’ reminding older audience members of cinema visits years ago.

Allyson Chambers, who chairs both the Friends of the Old Girls’ School and its management committee along with Anne-Marie Oldroyd, community development manager for the trust, even provided ice creams from traditional trays.

Paul Doherty, the trust’s chairman, said: “Our volunteers add a lot of value to their local community and we felt that a special community cinema event in this historic building was a great way to recognise the contribution they make.”

Eva Lambert, representing Selby Carers’ Resource, reported strong interest in using their free services, which are now available in Sherburn and surrounding villages.

She appealed for more volunteers willing to spend an hour or two each week enabling someone who is caring for an adult relative or friend to have a short break.

Films are to be shown at the Old Girls’ School on the second Friday of each month.

The next will be at 7pm on Friday, November 9 when the romantic comedy ‘Finding Your Feet’ will be shown.

Tickets, £4, can be bought at the Library or the Old Girls’ School.