Motorcyclist dies after crash

A motorcyclist has died after a collision at Sherburn-in-Elmet.

The crash happened on the B1222, near Beck Farm, at about 3.45pm on Saturday February 24.

It involved a CCM motorcycle, which was travelling south and being helped by other motorcyclists because of a mechanical fault, North Yorkshire Police said.

The rider, a 47-year-old man from Leeds, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he died.

A force spokesman said: “Police enquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist the investigation, in particular any vehicles that may have passed the group with dashboard cameras in operation prior to the collision.”

Information to police on 101, ref 12180032781.