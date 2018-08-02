Motor along to learn car skills

Under 17s can learn life-saving driving techniques thanks to an advanced driver skills day launched at Church Fenton.

The Young Driver Skills Event offers 10 to 17-year olds the chance to experience motorway driving at speeds of up to 70mph, and also includes manoeuvres such as the ‘brake and avoid’ technique taught to police drivers and advanced steering practice.

The event is open to any youngster who has had a minimum of two lessons with Young Driver.

Instruction is provided by highly qualified Approved Driving Instructors and experienced police driving experts.

The half-day session will be held this Saturday (4 August) at Leeds East Airport in Church Fenton.

This is the first time the event has taken place in the North of England, having previously only been run at the emergency services’ driver training ground in Gloucestershire.

Laura White, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: “As always with Young Driver the focus is on responsible and safe driving.

“Our usual lessons, which now take place at almost 60 venues nationwide, cover the basics of driving and keeping safe on the roads, but we don’t have the space at most to get to higher speed driving or motorway experience.

“We felt it was vital to be able to offer this to youngsters – England’s 6,000 mile motorway network is the busiest in Europe, so it’s important driver education covers this topic properly.

“In fact, learner drivers with a provisional licence will be able to drive on motorways with an approved driving instructor from June 2018, so the need for this experience has been recognised at government level.”

The sessions start at either 8.45am or 12.45pm.

For more information or to book a place log on to www.youngdriver.com or call 0844 371 9010.