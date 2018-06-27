More hot weather forecast for the weekend in Yorkshire as heatwave continues

The UK is currently basking in the midst of a scorching heatwave and more hot weather is on the way, with temperatures tipped to reach as high as 35 degrees in some parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued an official heatwave alert, warning there is an 80 per cent chance of heatwave conditions over the next few days.

The warm weather is set to continue into next week in Yorkshire

Most parts of Britain have already enjoyed the tropical heat of high 20s this week and temperatures look set to climb as we head towards July.

In Yorkshire, the warm weather is set to continue into the weekend, with low to mid 20C temperatures expected for the region over the coming days.

Tomorrow is forecast to be dry and sunny, peaking at 28C in some parts, and while the day will start with some mist and low cloud, it will clear to leave another day with plenty of sunshine.

Friday will remain sunny and warm during the day, but will bring a slight dip in temperatures with highs of around 24C, and cooling to an average of 11C in the evening.

Meterologists predict the UK could enjoy between five and eight more spells of very warm weather over the next few months

Inland spots will feel very warm over the weekend, with plenty more sunshine forecast, while coastal areas will be cooler with onshore breezes.

Mist and low cloud may creep encroach inland during overnight periods, making the nights feel somewhat fresher and cool.

The sunshine is predicted to last into next week as meterologists predict the UK could be set for between five and eight more spells of very warm weather over the next few months.

Temperatures are expected to hit at least 24C during each heatwave, and could climb as high as 31 degrees in July and August.

Across the board, maximum temperatures should be at least five degrees above average.