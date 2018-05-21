Money-spinning challenge for Martin House will take your breath away!

Take a walk with Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People and tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks this summer.

Martin House is holding its first Yorkshire Three Peaks walk on Saturday June 23, taking in Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent.

The 24-mile route takes 10 to 12 hours to complete, and a team of experienced mountain guides will be on hand to help walkers.

Ellie Barker, event fundraiser at Martin House, said: “This is an exciting challenge, which gives people the chance to take in some of Yorkshire’s most breath-taking scenery, while raising vital funds for Martin House.

“It costs us £8m a year to support families, so every penny raised makes a huge difference. Coming to Martin House offers a break to families, a chance to spend time together and enjoy activities which help them to make precious memories.”

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, from across West, North and East Yorkshire, providing care at its hospice as well as in their own homes.

Entry to the Yorkshire Three Peaks costs £30 and walkers are asked to raise a minimum of £125 in sponsorship. There are places for up to 200 walkers, who must be aged 18 or over.

The walk starts at 7am, and is self-led, with guides along the route to make sure people stay on track.

There are also three stop stations, offering drinks and refreshments to walkers on the way.

Martin House is working with KUTA Outdoor and walkers who sign up can take part in up to three of its practice walks in the run up to the event.

To sign up and for more details visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/Our-Events/All-Events/Yorkshire-Three-Peaks or email events@martinhouse.org.uk.