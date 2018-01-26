Ministry of Sound: Demand high for Harewood concert

Organisers say there has been an overwhelming demand for tickets for Classic Ibiza with Ministry of Sound at Harewood this summer.

And it is expected the concert, on Saturday July 28, will sell-out long in advance as people rush to book their date to see acts such as DJ Goldierocks and The Urban Soul Orchestra.

Lisa Ward of Revival Productions commented: “We’ve been overwhelmed by ticket sales at Harewood and I am confident that the concert will sell out long in advance. So, if you are coming and want to bring your family and friends along too, it’s advisable to book tickets now.”

Due to the anticipated capacity crowd at Harewood, giant screens will be positioned around the stage to ensure that everyone can soak up the atmosphere.

But the organisers are keen to create a family atmosphere with concert goers encouraged to take their own food and drink, or take advantage of numerous stalls.

She added: “We carefully plan every aspect of Classic Ibiza to ensure that everyone that attends the concert is assured of having a truly unforgettable evening.

“We’ve worked with the fantastic Urban Soul Orchestra for a number of years and can guarantee that they will put on an amazing show.

“My team’s job is to enhance people’s experience so that they want to come back for more.

“This includes selecting a beautiful venue that has the best transport links, ensuring that people can get on and off the site easily, all the way through to making sure that everyone enjoys themselves in a safe environment and doesn’t have to queue for ages to use the toilet.”

The evening starts with a chill-out set where people can enjoy their picnics and a drink, or dance along as the sun fades.

Then DJ Goldierocks will get the crowd into the mood before the USO and vocalists return to the stage to bring a vibrant atmosphere to the summer evening. “One classic dance track will follow another, as the delightful setting of Harewood turns into a magical, alfresco celebration, with accompanying lasers,” added Lisa.

Tickets cost £39.50 for adults £39.50 with children: (aged 5–16) £17.50 and under 5’s go in free.

The concert starts at 8pm, with a laser light show at 9.30pm and will finish at 10.45pm.