Messiah raises thousands for HELP scheme

Nidderdale Messiah committee members recently visited Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP) to hand over a cheque for over £4,500 raised from their recent capacity event.

Chairman Jane Burniston made the presentation to Project Manager Frances Elliot of HELP which offers practical help at home, caring cover and a volunteer driving service to enable the elderly and disabled to get out and about.

Project Development worker Lizzie Hughes said: “This significant contribution from the recent Nidderdale Messiah will make a huge difference to our work supporting older and vulnerable people across the Harrogate District.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the entire committee who work so hard both to put on the beautiful Messiah each year and to raise money for local good causes.”

HELP were also delighted that in addition to the donation, they now have some new volunteers from Nidderdale Messiah supporters.