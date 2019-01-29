Manor care home rated good

Wetherby Manor care home has kept its overall good rating after a surprise visit by inspectors.

The Hadrian Healthcare purpose built facility - which opened in 2013 and is home to 75 people, some living with dementia, others having nursing care or mental health needs - was subject to an unannounced inspection last October.

In a Care Quality Commission report published this week, inspectors stated that it should retain its overall good rating awarded at the previous visit in 2016.

“At this inspection we found the evidence continued to support the rating of ‘good’ and there was no evidence or information from our inspection and ongoing monitoring that demonstrated serious risk or concerns,” satated the report.

Inspectors added: “People who used the service and their relatives were complimentary about the standard of care.

“Staff and the provider went above and beyond to improve people’s day to day lives. People were supported to identify and meet their dreams.

“Other people tried new innovative ways of stimulation using state-of-the-art technology to recreate memories.

“People told us, and we observed, they shared close relationships with staff and staff would spend their own time talking with people.”

The inspectors also reported that relevant checks were carried out when employing staff and there were sufficient numbers on duty to meet the needs of clients.

Care was rated outstanding and inspectors added: “Staff treated people with dignity and respect and helped to maintain people’s independence by encouraging them to care for themselves where possible.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible. The policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

The report added: “Clients were protected from the risk of poor nutrition and staff were aware of people’s nutritional needs.

“People had access to healthcare services and received ongoing healthcare support. Appropriate arrangements were in place for the safe management and administration of medicines.”

In rating it good in safe, effective, responsive and well-led categories, inspectors added that the home was clean, spacious and suitable to support the needs of the people who used the service.