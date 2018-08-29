Major Yorkshire motorway CLOSED due to accident and shed load

A moajor Yorkshire motorway is closed this morning after an accident forced a vehicle to shed its load.

The A1(M) is currently closed from junction 50 for the A61 to junction 51 for Leeming Bar with heavy traffic and congestion reported around the area.

The road was closed at around 6.10am on Wednesday and although the traffic has now been released, it is thought the hard shoulder is being used as a live lane.

The accident on the northbound carriageway was reported at around 5.40am.

