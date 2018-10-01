Lions hand out cash to local groups

Wetherby District Lions recently handed out the cash to support a number of local groups.

At a ceremony at the Bridge Hotel, Walshford, £300 was presented to The Wetherby Riverside Bandstand Trust to help with covering the costs of two brass bands this summer.

Wetherby Athletic JFC Under-10s girls were in need of training tops for the new season so £800 was donated.

Lions President John Boulton said: “We once again supported CLIC Sargent with £360 this time to help with travel costs for a local family who has a child with cancer that needs ongoing specialist hospital treatment.

“The Salvation Army, within the grounds of Wetherby High School, are a unique facilitator for students with dyslexia, autism and other complex needs, by offering specialist reading books but needed to increase their library. So with our help of £500 we hope they can.”

A good friend of Wetherby Lions is The Wetherby Arts Festival with both community groups helping each other on various events. As a result the Lions gave £350 to support an event in The Festival.

John added: “So, it was a great night for Wetherby District Lions meeting so many special local people.

“If you have some free time and would like to know what else we do we would welcome you to contact our website or telephone 08458339529.

“We are just ordinary people doing extraordinary things, why not join our pride?

