Lions appeal for Bike Ride help

Wetherby Lions are appealing for help with their biggest fundraising event of the year.

On Saturday June 15 Lion members will be leading the logistics at the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride event, which sets out from Wetherby Racecourse to Filey.

They are specifically looking for volunteers to staff the GYBR Contact Centre - the reporting facility that underpins the safety and support aspect of the event.

“Can you spare two hours or more of your time between 6am and 6pm to operate the telephones?” asked a Lions spokesman.

“No real experience is required, just familiarity with a smartphone and a computer – experience of an office environment will be helpful.”

The contact facility is operated from the Days Inn Hotel, junc 46(A1M), and there will be free hot drinks all day.

Anyone who would like to help should email: secretary.wetherbylions@gmail.com