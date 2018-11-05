Light Up a Life this Christmas

Families have the chance to remember their loved ones while helping to support Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People as it launches its annual Light up a Life appeal.

Martin House is offering people the chance to make a dedication in memory of family or

friends in return for a donation to the charity.

Everyone who makes a dedication will receive a personalised Light up a Life keepsake card, with a pop-out star to hang on their Christmas tree.

They will also receive an entry in the Martin House Books of Dedication, which are on display throughout the appeal at St Mary’s Church, Boston Spa; Beverley Minster; St Mary’s Church, Whitby; Holy Trinity Church, Skipton; and Bradford Cathedral, from December 4 to January 6.

People can make dedications online at www.martinhouse.org.uk/lightupalife and include their special person’s name on the virtual memory page.

Dedications will appear on the website, and be included in the Books of Dedication.

Mark Clayton, chaplain at Martin House, said: “Making a Light up a Life dedication is a way to celebrate the life of a loved one, while making a real difference to children and young people, and their families, who need the support of Martin House.”

The hospice will hold three Light up a Life services, which include carols, readings and time for reflection as part of the appeal.

These take place at St Mary’s Church, Boston Spa, on Tuesday December 4, Holy Trinity Church, Skipton, on Wednesday December 5 and a new service at Bradford Cathedral on Wednesday December 12 – all at 7pm.

Dedications can be made online, by phoning 01937 844569 or by filling in a dedication form, available from Martin House or one of its 12 charity shops around the region.