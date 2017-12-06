Light up a life service for St Michael’s

Hundreds of local people are expection to join together on Sunday for a special Christmas remembrance service at Ripon Cathedral to celebrate and pay tribute to the lives of loved ones no longer with us this festive season.

The service marks the first of Saint Michael’s annual Light up a Life events, where members of the community are invited to see lights on the charity’s Christmas tree illuminated, each representing the lives of loved ones.

Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins, said: “As Saint Michael’s marks its 30th anniversary, we warmly welcome anyone, whether or not they have been touched by the work of the hospice, to remember and celebrate the life of someone special by joining us at one of our meaningful community events.

“Our memories of family and friends remain a strong and real part of our daily lives, and the lights on the Saint Michael’s tree are a symbol of those we continue to love.

“They will remain illuminated throughout the festive season, making memories shine on.

“The sheer number of people who join us at both of our remembrance services affirms the community ownership of Light up a Life. Saint Michael’s, too, is much more than a service provided for local people – it is about many services shaped, owned and supported by the community across three decades.

“Our Ripon Cathedral service is always a very special event, and we hope people from across the district will join us – whether this is the first Light up a Life service they have attended, or an enduring part of their Christmas tradition.

“By making your dedication, you will also be helping Saint Michael’s to provide even more care and support for local families living with terminal illness and bereavement over the Christmas season.”

The lights will be illuminated during two community events to be held at Ripon Cathedral on Sunday December 10 at 3.30pm and Saint Michael’s Hospice on Hornbeam Park Avenue on Sunday December 17 at 4pm.

To dedicate a light visit www.saintmichaelshospice.org