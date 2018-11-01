Light up a life at St Gemma’s

A hospice that supports and cares for residents in the Wetherby area has launched a major campaign to remember lost loved ones.

St Gemma’s Light up a Life appeal gives people the chance to remember their loved ones at Christmas.

Residents can make a donation to St Gemma’s Hospice in their loved one’s memory and a light will shine for them on the festive trees.

On Sunday, December 2 at 4pm there will be a special ceremony in the hospice grounds with carols and readings.

There will then be a moment of silence before the thousands of lights, each one representing a life, will be switched on.

A second ceremony will take place at The Immaculate Heart Church on Wednesday, December 12 at 6.30pm.

A St Gemma’s spokesman said: “Christmas can be a difficult time for those of us who have lost someone close to us.

“St Gemma’s Hospice understands that it is important to come together to remember those special people.

“When you donate you will be sent a special card bearing the name of the people you are remembering and a star to hang on your own tree.

“These ceremonies are an opportunity to come together to remember those who have made a mark on our lives.

“Everyone is welcome to take part, whether they have a connection with St Gemma’s or not.

“The lights will shine throughout the festive season from Sunday, December 2 until Friday, January 5, providing a glowing tribute for all to see.”

Beverley, the daughter of Joyce, a patient at St Gemma’s said: “The hospice gave us a lot and helped us through what could have been a really horrendous time.

“I’ll never forget my first Light up a Life service, watching from the balcony with my Mum.

“Donating to Light up a Life is a really special way for our family to remember her, while supporting the place that gave us so much.”

The services provided by St Gemma’s Hospice are free of charge to patients, families and carers, but are not free to provide.

The running costs of the hospice are forecast to be over £10 million this year. The majority of this needs to be raised through donations, legacies, fundraising initiatives and our chain of charity shops.

Visit https://events.st-gemma.co.uk/events/light-up-a-life/ to find out more about the lights appeal.