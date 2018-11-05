Light Music Singers concert

Wetherby Light Music Singers will herald the arrival of new conductor Joyce Barker at its annual concert tonight.

The group, which has been singing for various charities for 40 years, will perform songs old and new at the Engine Shed at 7.30pm.

Spokesman Maureen Beckett said: “Joyce Barker brings with her new ideas and creativity.”

Tickets, £6, on the door.

And on Saturday November 10 the Engine Shed will host Brass Factor.

Brass Factor was launched in 2010 by Alex Bray as a fusion of the popular TV talent show X-Factor format and the tradition of brass bands, in a bid to keep the music form alive.

This year the contest will again support Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Tickets at: www.brassfactor.com/tickets.html.