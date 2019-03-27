Latest guests at Comedy Club at the Frazer Theatre - who's on and how to get tickets

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is celebrating all-year long on the road to its enormous fifth birthday show in November and the party continues on Friday April 5 with another selection of stand ups of the very highest caliber.

It’s a mix of new and old faces this month, as a brand new sparkly headliner, Ben Norris, takes his place alongside three of our most requested acts from previous shows. An evening with something for everyone, showcasing a wide variety of styles, it’s bound to be another barnstormer of an evening in Knaresborough’s hidden gem.

The full line-up includes:

Ben Norris - Mock the Week (BBC1)

Ian Smith - Amused Moose Comedy Award People’s Champion

Peter Fleming - Best Debut Show - Leicester Comedy Festival 2018

Matt Stellingwerf - Best Show - Christchurch Comedy Carnival 2016

Knaresborough Players vice-chairman John Pearce said: “We’ve enjoyed a simply amazing start to our Five Years of Funny event, with spectacular show enjoyed by extremely appreciative audiences each month.

We have every intention of keeping that rolling with April’s offering, featuring four diverse but equally talented acts. Our headliner, Ben Norris, is a veteran of the comedy scene, having made his debut in 1993 and has been delighting audiences up and down the country every since.

"Equally at home delivering his finely honed material or an unscripted diversion, Ben is a consummate professional and a real class act, who we’re very pleased to be able to welcome for the first time.

"Ian Smith is no stranger to the Frazer, and it has been a particular delight to see his comedy grow and improve with each visit. Ian has been firing on all cylinders recently, performing the best material of his career. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve this time.

"Alongside Ben and Ian are another two extremely popular returning acts, with the slightly surreal ramblings of faded children’s TV presenter Peter Fleming and the deceptive intelligence of Matt Stellingwerf rounding out the evening. All in all, it’s another don’t-miss evening of stand up in Knaresborough.”

Tickets are still £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist's Shop in Knaresborough