Lasting tribute to Tempo FM favourite

Wetherby radio charity Tempo FM paid tribute to one of its stars last week.

Bill Baker died in September 2017 and had been a trustee of the radio station since the licence application in early 2006.

NAWN 1809082AM2 The Bill Baker Studio. Tempo's programme controller Stuart Robinson with Ann Baker Tempo FM volunteers and friends. (1809082AM2)

Tempo FM Programme Controller Stuart Robinson said: “He recorded a light hearted programme called Baker’s Dozen every week in Studio 2, which was incredibly popular with his listeners and broadcast on several occasions throughout the week.

“He also presented a weekly Saturday morning show with John Gray entitled Grumpy Old Men, covering topical issues within Wetherby and the surrounding villages.”

Stuart added that since Bill’s death they had been looking to create a lasting tribute.

“The Trustees and myself as Programme Controller of Tempo FM agreed it would be a wonderful idea if we renamed Studio 2 as The Bill Baker Studio in his memory,” added Stuart.

In attendance at the ceremony last Saturday was Ann, Bill’s widow who lives at their family home in Linton, together with Bill’s sister and daughter, plus the Trustees, and members of the public who were attending Tempo FM’s Open Day as part of our 12th Birthday celebrations.

Bill was also a well known public figure in and around Wetherby, a member of the Rotary Club of Leeds Elmete and an accomplished after dinner speaker at many charity and community events.