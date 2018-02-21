Lantern festival lights up future

Organisers of Tadcaster’s second Lantern Parade said the celebration of the town will be bigger next year.

Hundreds of residents took to the street to carry a vast array of glowing lanterns, big and small, across the Bridge and onto the Riley Smith Hall, just as they had done a year before to mark the re-opening of the bridge following its destruction in the 2015 floods.

NAWN 1802181AM Tadcaster Heritage and Lantern Festival. Clare Cockcroft, Leah Cockcroft(5) and Sandra McMillian. (1802181AM7)

The parade was organised by the Tadcaster Events Management Project Team (TEMPT) who are hoping to make it a permanent fixture.

David Gluck from TEMPT said: “With the help of a couple of dedicated professionals, groups and individuals have been able to make this fantastic display of lanterns which just gets bigger and better every year.

“The greeting of the Paraders at the Riley Smith Hall by the newly formed Tadcaster Community Choir really rounded off the day.

“We are determined this will be an annual celebration of our town, so put February 17, 2019 in your diary now - it will be huge!”

NAWN 1802181AM8 Tadcaster Heritage and Lantern Festival. (1802181AM8)