Knaresborough Lions support as Gilbert & Sullivan classic comedy staged at the Frazer Theatre

Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society has received the support and backing of the Knaresborough Lions as they bring its latest production Iolanthe to the Frazer Theatre next month.

One of Gilbert & Sullivan’s most popular comic-operas, with the emphasis firmly on the comical, Iolanthe is being staged from Thursday May 9 to Saturday May 11 with performances daily at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Performing at the Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough is a first for Harrogate G&S Society and they have received the support of the Knaresborough Lions in publicising the show throughout the town.

Described as a ‘magical musical fantasy’, Iolanthe is Gilbert & Sullivan at their sublime and satirical best.

The world of politics and the world of fairy-tales collide in this funny and irreverent send-up of parliament, set to some of the most beautiful music ever written by Sir Arthur Sullivan. The excellent cast includes former Welsh National Opera baritone, Donald Stephenson, Lord Mountarrarat)as well as Liz Kelley as the Fairy Queen, and Philip Jennings as the Lord Chancellor.

The Lions is a voluntary group which serves the communities of Knaresborough, Nidderdale and Pateley Bridge. It supports local charities, projects and individuals in need, using funds raised from putting on the Great Knaresborough Bed Race and the Feva Beer Festival, as well as many other activities.

Said Bob Godsell, President of Knaresborough Lions, “We are delighted to work in partnership with the Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society and to welcome them to Knaresborough.

The Lions will be supporting the society by helping to publicise the show, while the society is using the production as an opportunity to publicise the Knaresborough Lions and raise funds for the causes they support.”

Tickets for the show are £12 , available online at www.frazertheatre.co.uk/events, from Pear Records, 24 High St, Knaresborough or by calling 01765 676561 or 07788 875526.