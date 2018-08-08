Jane McDonald announces Leeds Christmas date for 20 year anniversary tour

Yorkshire-born singer Jane McDonald will be ringing in the festive season in Leeds, after announcing a one off Christmas show at First Direct Arena.

The show will take place on Saturday 15 December and will follow on from the success of the Wakefield singer's sell-out 20 year anniversary tour.

Featuring a knock-out production, the show will be packed full of toe-tapping music and laughter, and is sure to bring that festive cheer just in time for Christmas.

After rocketing to stardom in 1998 when she appeared in the BBC show The Cruise, Jane has enjoyed 20 years in the entertainment industry and boasts music, theatre and television credits to her name.

While all of the "Celebrate 20 Years" national tour dates are sold out, this one-off show gives fans who missed out the chance to share in the fun and enjoy the spectacular show this festive season.

Tickets will be available from 10am on Friday 10 August.

To purchase tickets visit firstdirectarena.com, or the call the arena booking hotline on 0844 248 1585.