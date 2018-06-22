Jam-packed line-up of events to enjoy in Leeds this weekend

There's no time to be bored in Leeds this weekend, with a string of exciting events set to take place around the city.

From gin-fuelled fun to challenging races through the mud, Leeds has a wealth of things to keep you entertained over the next two days.

Gin Festival Leeds

It’s the UK’s first and biggest gin festival and it will be making Leeds Town Hall its home for the next few days, offering attendees a booze-filled weekend with more than 100 different gins to sample, recipe cocktails, a pop-up gin shop and delicious street food on offer.

When: 22 – 24 June

More info: ginfestival.com



Armed Forces Day

Part of a national day celebrating the Armed Forced community, this event provides something for all ages, with market stalls, military vehicles, live entertainment and a veterans parade just a few of the things on offer.

When: 23 June

More info: armedforcesday.org.uk



Total Warrior

Held in the grounds of Bramham Park, this outdoor course isn't for the faint hearted.

Featuring 25 punishing obstacles, including an ice bath, mud moguls and climbing frames, it's a gruelling race to the finish to earn your free beer.

When: 23 - 24 June

More info: totalwarrior.co.uk



Wheatfields 40th Anniversary Garden Party

Held at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley, this 40th anniversary celebration includes games, entertainment, stalls, a BBQ and a Pimms and Prosecco tent, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy in supporting an excellent cause.

When: 23 June

More info: sueryder.org



The Great Get Together

Held in memory of Yorkshire MP Jo Cox, The Great Get Together encourages people to get together with their neighbours and get involved in an event of your choosing, as part of a huge national celebration.

It's a chance to get together with the community and enjoy spending some quality time for the day, whether that's picnicing, playing sports, or just having a few drinks.

When: 22-24 June

More info: greatgettogether.org



Waterfront Festival

Granary Wharf will be transformed into a hub of family friendly free activities over two days, from 10am to 4pm, with a climbing wall, fishing sessions, water-based activities and a historic heritage boats all on hand to enjoy.

When: 23 - 24 June

More info: https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/events/2018-06-23-leeds-waterfront-festival



Leeds Yoga and Wellness Festival

Celebrating happiness, well-being and body positivity, attendees can get involved in yoga workshops, mindfulness, dance sessions and workout classes, before indulging in some tasty snacks provided by North Star Coffee Shop and General Store.

When: 22 - 24 June

More info: yogahero.co.uk