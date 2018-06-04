It’s a Knockout fun is open to teams

People are being encouraged to team up and take a knockout challenge to aid a hospice.

St Leonard’s Hospice is staging It’s a Knockout in September with a theme of Around the World in 80 Days.

Up to 27 teams will compete against each other in a series of silly, fun and foamy games and events, most of which involve a good soaking.

This year will be slightly different, as the tournament will run alongside the Hospice’s annual Paws for a Cause sponsored dog walk and dog classes.

Annie Keogh, Hospice fundraiser, explains: “There will be a real family fun day feel this year. It’s a Knockout is a fantastic event, ideal for businesses, families or groups of friends to enter.”

Teams of between 6 and 10 people, over the age of 16, can enter by visiting www.stleonardshospice.org.uk or 01904 777 777.