Injured motorcyclist dies

A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in an accident near Sherburn-in-Elmet last Thursday has died.

North Yorkshire Police said the biker, who died in Leeds General Infirmary on Friday October 19 was Mr Ian Stewart, aged 63, from the Wakefield area. Mr Stewart was married with two adult children.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened on Coldhill Lane on the outskirts of Sherburn-in-Elmet at around 1.45pm last Thursday (October 18), to get in touch.

“The incident involved a beige, Skoda Octavia travelling from the direction of Lotherton Hall towards Sherburn, and a blue and white, BMW motorcycle, which Mr Stewart was riding, travelling in the same direction,” said a police spokesman.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who have not already spoken to them, including anyone who saw either vehicle travelling between Lotherton Hall and Sherburn, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Traffic Constable Mark Mullins of the Major Collision Investigation Team at Tadcaster, or via email at mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12180195051 when passing on information.

The driver of the Skoda, a man aged 26 from Leeds, who was arrested at the time of the incident, remains under investigation while enquiries continue.