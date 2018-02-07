Housebuilder bridges the gap

Housebuilder Redrow has helped bridge a gap between Newton Kyme and nearby Thorp Arch.

The firm has already completed many of the community commitments that it promised as part of the planning process for its development in Newton Kyme and now the restoration of the nearby Grade II listed viaduct is also finished.

This will eventually form part of a new cycling and walking route between Wetherby and Tadcaster.

Work on the Wharfe Bridge - which was constructed around 1847 and formed part of the line built by engineer George Stephenson - included repairs to the stone works, a new concrete deck, creating a three-metre cycling and walking path, and adding new railings.

David Faraday, technical director for Redrow Homes (Yorkshire) said: “It’s been a real honour to be able to bring such a significant part of local heritage back to life and make it functional again for residents. We had quite a challenge on our hands too, as the work, which took around three months, all had to be done while protecting a number of bat roosts.”

Dave Sandy, Redrow’s site manager at Southbank enjoys the view from the restored viaduct.