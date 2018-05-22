Hospice super heroes in action

A celebration of moments that matter is at the heart of this year’s Children’s Hospice Week for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

The week, Monday May 21-Sunday May 27, aims to raise awareness of what children’s hospice care means to families and is this year focusing on moments that matter.

Boston Spa-based Martin House, which cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, is sharing some of the special moments it helps families to create.

Clair Holdsworth, director of care at Martin House, said: “There are a lot of misconceptions about what children’s hospice care entails, and Children’s Hospice Week gives us the opportunity to show what it means to the families who rely on our support.

“While we are here to support families through the saddest times, we also help them to create memories together, and enjoy the best lives they can.

“Coming to Martin House can give people the chance to concentrate on being parents and enjoy time with their children.”

Martin House is celebrating the week with a series of activities for children and young people staying at the hospice, including a superheroes day, and also sharing families’ moments that matter on its social media sites.

Clair added: “We give children and young people the opportunity to have new experiences, from simple pleasures like playing on a specially adapted wheelchair swing, to making art and music, to going on trips to the cinema or concerts.

“These are things that many of us take for granted, but they can make such a huge difference to families who have a poorly child.”

It will cost more than £8 million this year to run Martin House, the majority of that figure comes from voluntary donations and fundraising.

Every year the hospice supports over 420 children and young people and their families plus 150 bereaved families.

At its Grove Road site there are nine bedrooms in Martin House and six in Whitby Lodge, which cares for teenagers and young adults up to the age of 30 and sometimes beyond.

To find out more about Martin House and how to support it, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk, and follow www.facebook.com/MartinHouseCH for more family stories during Hospice Week.