Holidays put pressure on family meals

Wetherby and District Foodbank has said it is ready to help needy families but more support is needed as statistics reveal demand is greater in children’s holidays.

The Trussell Trust’s network of over 420 foodbanks, which Wetherby is part of, provided 3,500 more three-day emergency food supplies to children during July and August 2017 compared to the previous two months.

Last year’s report from The All Party Parliamentary Group on Hunger estimated the loss of free school meals during the holidays adds between £30 and £40 a week to parents’ outgoings for one child.

Wetherby Foodbank has urged local families to seek help if they are struggling to afford food this summer, and asks local people to make donations.

Foodbank manager Claire Fleetwood said: “Lots of people are just getting by day-to-day but find their income simply won’t stretch to meet the extra pressure of missing free school meals or paying for extra childcare during the holidays.

“Everyone who comes to the foodbank is referred by a local agency who holds our vouchers, so we’d encourage anyone worried they won’t be able to afford food this summer to talk to the One Stop Centre, Children’s Centre or Connect Well.

“No one should need a foodbank’s help, and we’re determined to work alongside other foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network to bring about long-term change to end hunger not only during the holidays, but at any time of year.

“Whilst we work towards this, we’ll continue to take practical action on the ground, providing the best emergency support possible to local people facing hunger.”

Lists of urgently needed food, where donations can be left at: www.wetherbyanddostrict.foodbank.org.uk or Facebook.