History society given £800 for research

Members of the Legiolium Chapter No 1542 have presented a cheque for £800 to Peter Gulliver of the RAF 51 Squadron History Society.

The funding will enable Mr Gulliver to replace computer equipment that is essential for him to continue his research and record their findings.

The Society (registered as a Charitable Trust) has been self-funded by Mr Gulliver since founded in 1996. Due to an increasing number of requests from across the world for information/research to trace air crew members and aircraft, they require some financial assistance.

The grant, presented by Excellent Companions Ray Everett and Alex Hook, was made by West Riding Masonic Charities Ltd through the Provincial Grand Master’s Fund.

A spokesman said: “Peter expressed his sincere gratitude for the generosity of the Freemasons and has offered to visit Chapters/Lodges to discuss his work.”