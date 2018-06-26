'Historic win' for Harrogate school as Year 7 girls crowned national football champions

Hundreds of students from a Harrogate school watched as their Year 7 Girls football team were crowned champions, after a 'tense' match at the National Cup Final.

The St. John Fisher Year 7 Girls Football team were crowned National Champions after 'a tense and pulsating' Cup Final at the England FA National Training Centre at St. George’s Park Training Centre in Staffordshire.

Champions! The Year 7 girls football team at St John Fishers in Harrogate have taken the National Final Cup. Credit: Russell Pearce

Defeating Gordano School from Bristol 1-0, the girls completed the season unbeaten.

Teacher at SJF, Denis Richards said: "The atmosphere has been unbelievable, so tense and pulsating, right up to the final whistle, it's been amazing to watch."

Featured on BBC’s Look North during the week, the whole school was gripped by football fever.

The whole of Year 7 travelled to the game, 250 students in all, together with a coach load of 60 parents and around 30 staff.

The winning goal was scored by captain, Ruby Watts, in the 17th minute and while Gordano went all out for the equaliser Fisher’s solid defence prevailed.

Coach, Carey Huegett, paid an emotional tribute to her players who she said 'fully deserved' to win.

She said: “Fabulous group to work with throughout the season. They never give in, play for each other and fully deserved this triumph.”

The girls become the first team from the area in the history of the competition to win a National Final, making it a first for both Harrogate and St. John Fisher.

Acting Head Teacher Jo Langstaff added: “A beautiful summer’s day, a stunning location, a great game between two outstanding teams. A historic win for the school. It doesn’t get better than that.”